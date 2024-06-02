Is There Even A Difference Between Cooking And Baking Spray?

Baking spray, recommended and intended for use in baking projects, is essentially cooking spray but with the addition of flour. Similar to how dusting a work surface with raw, powdered flour aids kneading by preventing sticking, the minuscule particles of flour suspended in a blast of baking spray create another layer of protection between the metal surface of a baking vessel and pastry dough.

This imperceptible but important space dividing the flour-based dough and the metal pan not only allows for an easier, smoother release of the cooked pastry when it finishes baking, but the baking spray protects the food. Baking in a metal pan tends to make the dough cook faster and potentially burn. The more contact it has with metal, the more likely it is to burn, as metal is such an efficient conductor of heat.

Baking spray is also very good to use on a bundt pan, in whichever creative ways you utilize it, or on other baking tools with a lot of small, difficult-to-grease corners. The spray can be applied evenly and fill those areas, helping to prevent the cake from sticking when trying to release it from the pan. The tandem of flour and fat — which is what distinguishes baking spray from a cooking spray — provides a coating that makes it much easier to take a finished pastry from its pan.