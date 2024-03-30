The Type Of Cooking Spray That Might Ruin Your Air Fryer

From perfectly crisp French fries to a quick way to cook a chicken breast, the air fryer has become an essential small kitchen appliance. Even though the countertop cooker is basically a small convection oven, the ease of use and quick cooking make it a favorite kitchen item for many home cooks. Since it is a workhorse, users should be cautious before just grabbing any cooking spray to use.

While many people have learned the perils of using cooking spray on non-stick pans, that quick spritz can have lingering impacts on a kitchen appliance's life. Still, the concept of using the right oil for the right cooking temperature applies in an air fryer, just like it does on the stove. Cooking sprays can contain soy lecithin, which has a low smoking point. While no one wants a flame in their air fryer, the low smoke point can cause the lecithin to create a sticky, grimy layer in the appliance. Anyone who has seen a dark, amber-colored film in the basket or tray can appreciate this concept.

As the emulsifier builds up, the non-stick coating deteriorates. While it can be scrubbed, no one wants to use extra elbow grease to scrub those pieces of cooked food off the surface. Overall, the air fryer's efficiency decreases, which is why it is best to think before spritzing that cooking spray.