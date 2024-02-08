Upgrade Your Savory Bowl Of Oats With A Dash Of Your Favorite Hot Sauce
A comforting bowl of oatmeal stands as the pinnacle of a satisfying breakfast. Vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free, this cereal grain is an excellent choice for nearly every type of diet. Additionally, with all the tasty oatmeal topping options available, this pantry staple is unlikely to get boring. There are countless ways to enhance a bowl, from jams and fresh berries to a dollop of brown sugar and cinnamon. Although it is common to serve oats with sweet add-ins, savory variations offer a delightful twist.
And what better flavoring for savory breakfast is there than hot sauce? Oats are a perfectly neutral flavor base that you can zest up with hot sauce and other condiments and seasonings. You can tinker with different heat levels and flavor combinations too. A spicy and savory oat bowl could work just as well as spicy and sweet. While this approach to oatmeal may seem unusual, it could totally change your breakfast game.
How hot sauce and oats can go beyond breakfast boundaries
To amplify the flavor of your savory oatmeal bowl, you can throw on the same toppings and seasonings you like to use, hot sauce included. Feel free to pick from the best hot sauce brands, but be mindful of your own heat tolerance and the spice levels of each product. Or you can make a hot sauce of your own, granting you total control of the ingredients, flavors, and the degree of heat.
For hot sauce-adorned oatmeal inspiration, look at cuisines worldwide. You can seamlessly swap oats into a variety of warm and comforting savory dishes. You could try a Mexican-style chili oatmeal bowl drizzled with Tabasco sauce, cheddar shreds, and a dollop of sour cream.
Oats can also stand in for a typical Chinese congee (rice porridge), which infuses umami flavors that practically beg to be paired with sriracha sauce. Or you can emulate a Korean bibimbap bowl by mixing sliced vegetables and meat pieces into oatmeal and dressing it with a herby namul garnish and spicy gochujang sauce.
Taking a stand for savory oatmeal bowls
Hot sauce can make a delicious meal embellishment at any time of the day and in the same vein, savory oats can as well. Cooking the oats with broth instead of milk or water is one way to enhance the depth of flavors. And even though a slice of buttery, golden-brown toast may come to mind when you think of a typical breakfast spread, you can throw in oats as a starchy component, as you might with grits or polenta.
For instance, instead of eggs on toast, you can whip up eggs on oats which could be the savory topping your oatmeal is missing. Another easy way to increase the wow factor is by adding bacon bits, butter, and Creole seasoning to the mix. This will create a rich and herby flavor that will leave you wanting seconds.
Ultimately with all the benefits of oats, finding new and exciting ways to incorporate them into your diet is an advantageous and tasty endeavor.