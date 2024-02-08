Upgrade Your Savory Bowl Of Oats With A Dash Of Your Favorite Hot Sauce

A comforting bowl of oatmeal stands as the pinnacle of a satisfying breakfast. Vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free, this cereal grain is an excellent choice for nearly every type of diet. Additionally, with all the tasty oatmeal topping options available, this pantry staple is unlikely to get boring. There are countless ways to enhance a bowl, from jams and fresh berries to a dollop of brown sugar and cinnamon. Although it is common to serve oats with sweet add-ins, savory variations offer a delightful twist.

And what better flavoring for savory breakfast is there than hot sauce? Oats are a perfectly neutral flavor base that you can zest up with hot sauce and other condiments and seasonings. You can tinker with different heat levels and flavor combinations too. A spicy and savory oat bowl could work just as well as spicy and sweet. While this approach to oatmeal may seem unusual, it could totally change your breakfast game.