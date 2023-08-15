Eggs Are The Savory Topping Your Oatmeal Is Missing

Many of us count on warm bowls of oatmeal to keep our stomachs full until lunchtime. When you're looking for quick and healthy breakfast ideas, depending on which variety you choose, oatmeal is not only convenient but also nutritious. Just one cup of cooked oatmeal contains a significant amount of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins including manganese and phosphorus. Yet, apart from the obvious health attributes, a lot of foodies categorize cooked oats as a sweeter breakfast choice. But there's no reason you can't adorn this nutritious meal with savory foods, including eggs.

While chowing down on a hot bowl of oatmeal drenched in maple syrup, jam, or fresh fruit is nothing short of delicious, what if you want to enjoy oats without the sugary additions? As standard oatmeal is typically made with just oats, salt, and water or milk, it makes a perfect base for savory toppings. Out of all the ways to level up a bowl of oatmeal, eggs are not only tasty, but they also pose a number of health benefits.

The best part about adding eggs to a bowl of rolled, quick, or steel-cut oats is the fact that eggs can be prepared in a variety of different ways. There isn't only one way to add this nutritious food to your next bowl of creamy goodness.