Eggs Are The Savory Topping Your Oatmeal Is Missing
Many of us count on warm bowls of oatmeal to keep our stomachs full until lunchtime. When you're looking for quick and healthy breakfast ideas, depending on which variety you choose, oatmeal is not only convenient but also nutritious. Just one cup of cooked oatmeal contains a significant amount of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins including manganese and phosphorus. Yet, apart from the obvious health attributes, a lot of foodies categorize cooked oats as a sweeter breakfast choice. But there's no reason you can't adorn this nutritious meal with savory foods, including eggs.
While chowing down on a hot bowl of oatmeal drenched in maple syrup, jam, or fresh fruit is nothing short of delicious, what if you want to enjoy oats without the sugary additions? As standard oatmeal is typically made with just oats, salt, and water or milk, it makes a perfect base for savory toppings. Out of all the ways to level up a bowl of oatmeal, eggs are not only tasty, but they also pose a number of health benefits.
The best part about adding eggs to a bowl of rolled, quick, or steel-cut oats is the fact that eggs can be prepared in a variety of different ways. There isn't only one way to add this nutritious food to your next bowl of creamy goodness.
How to include eggs in your next bowl of oatmeal
There are at least 101 ways to cook an egg, so adding this protein-packed food to your morning bowl of oatmeal is pretty simple. The most obvious way to add eggs to oatmeal is by cooking the oats as directed on the package and then in a separate skillet, scramble and fry eggs to your liking. Once the oats have finished cooking, add some salt, pepper, and a bit of butter, and add the eggs directly on top. If you're after a rich and creamy consistency, avoid overcooking the eggs so they blend right in with those warm, soft oats. Keeping the yolk nice and loose will add a level of rich complexity to oatmeal.
If achieving a soft, uniform consistency is your primary goal, you can even add the egg as the oatmeal cooks. To successfully follow this method, whisk a raw egg in a bowl until frothy. Bring a cup of water or milk to a boil and then add in ¾ cup of quick oats. As the oatmeal begins to cook, slowly add the raw egg in small increments, making sure you stir after each addition. You should be left with a creamy, rich oatmeal, prime for any of your favorite savory extras.
Speaking of toppings, what foods can you pair with eggs and oatmeal to make this meal a genuinely satisfying dish?
You have endless options when savory egg-topped oats are on the menu
Aside from spicing up your everyday eggs with a dash of bouillon powder, many simple foods pair well with a hot bowl of savory oatmeal. Think about how you already dress up your weekly plate of eggs. Instead of changing an already tasty combo, just add oats. If you typically enjoy eggs with a side of avocado and chopped tomatoes, just cook the oatmeal as directed, then add an egg with some prepared tomato and avocado slices. Other no-fuss additions include shredded cheese, green onions, and chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley or cilantro.
If you're looking to incorporate more vegetables into your morning meal, opt to make a deconstructed veggie scramble. Choose vegetables you'd typically add to a breakfast frittata, such as spinach, onion, and bell pepper. While the oatmeal cooks, sauté the veggies in a separate pan with a bit of oil and the seasoning of your choice. You can either add a raw egg directly into your pan of veggies or cook the protein in a separate skillet and then assemble your savory oatmeal bowl. You can even add a bit of extra protein by adding in some chopped bacon or crumbled sausage.
When it comes to oatmeal with eggs, feel free to get creative. Just make sure you don't overcook this precious protein so you can enjoy the varying textures of a soft-cooked egg in your next hot bowl of oats.