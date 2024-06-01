Hot Sauce Is The Ice Cream Topping You Need To Stop Sleeping On

There's nothing like an ice cream sundae for cooling down on hot days. Part of the fun of these treats is that you can customize them to your heart's delight, piling on hot fudge, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and so much more. While these are a couple of the more common ice cream toppings, there's one often slept-on addition that can really level up your dessert — hot sauce.

One reason this combo works so well is the contrast between the hot sauce and the ice cream. Whereas the hot sauce brings on the heat, the ice cream provides relief from the spice and also adds sweet notes that balance out the fire. What's more, there are tons of different flavor combinations that you can come up with, whether you focus on turning up the sweet notes of the ice cream or go for something that brings out earthy or peppery notes in the hot sauce. Better yet, you can pair the whole thing with other sundae toppings, whether that's fruit, herbs such as mint, or even crushed red pepper flakes.