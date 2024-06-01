The Easy Way To Free Up Pantry Space Without Throwing Anything Away

If you're reading this, chances are your pantry is filled to the brim. You don't want to part with any precious items, yet you need to squeeze in just a few more products. You start rearranging, and pretty soon, it feels like you're playing a never-ending game of Tetris — and losing. The solution? Free up some space. Of course, this is easier said than done, but luckily, we have a tried-and-true hack to help you get there.

Our top tip for freeing up pantry space is relocating goods to the fridge. Although some food products are traditionally kept in the pantry, they do just fine in the fridge and may even last longer. Bread, butter, and whole grains can all be kept in the fridge. You can even freeze certain foods and drinks if you don't eat them frequently. According to the USDA, commercial bread can be stored for 2-4 days in the pantry, 1-2 weeks in the fridge, and up to three months in the freezer. So take a tour of your pantry and see which items you don't eat often. Perhaps they may benefit from a longer shelf life.