Give Your Picnic Sandwich The Crunch It Deserves With One Ingredient

Along with refreshing slices of watermelon and vibrant summer salads, freshly prepared sandwiches are a highlight of picnic season. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich, you might feel inspired to put extra effort into your sandwich making skills from time to time. If you're looking to upgrade your next classic egg salad or turkey sandwich with a satisfying nutritious crunch, try radishes.

If you're not familiar with these crispy vegetables, radishes belong to the brassica family along with broccoli, cabbage, and kale. Radishes are an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber. What makes these nutritious root vegetables perfect for your next sandwich has a lot to do with their crunchy texture.

Radish can be thinly sliced into even discs that are perfect for layering onto your next sandwich. Depending on the variety you choose, the flavor of radishes varies greatly. If you're adding these crunchy veggies primarily for extra texture, choose a mild type of radish. Apart from knowing the different types of radishes available, you can also prepare this crunchy sandwich topping in more ways than one.