Follow Ina Garten's Lead And Cook Risotto In The Oven

Risotto is a classic Italian comfort food, with the delectable mixture of creamy, flavorful rice setting the scene for a bevy of vegetables and proteins to make a rich, savory meal. But risotto is infamous for its fussiness, requiring constant gentle stirring and the gradual addition of a hot liquid to cook the rice to the perfect texture. Luckily, "Barefoot Contessa" herself, celebrity chef Ina Garten, shared her method for cooking risotto to the perfect texture without having to watch and stir. All it takes is your oven.

You may think using the oven is a mistake that could ruin your risotto, as risotto is easily under or overcooked. But, in a video by Food Network on YouTube, Garten has taken the guesswork away for you, advising viewers to cook the risotto in a Dutch oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. She reserves one cup of warm chicken stock to add after those 45 minutes when you finish the risotto by mixing in the rest of your chosen ingredients.