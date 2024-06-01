Enjoy Mess-Free Hot Dogs On The Go With A Genius Coffee Filter Hack

Let's say you're having a cookout for the neighborhood, the family, the friend group, the school class, or just your own household. You're whipping up a whole bunch of hot dogs on the grill, and lining them up so anyone and everyone can come grab one, two, or however many they want. Paper plates get unwieldy, don't they? And napkins? They just don't cut it.

Use coffee filters instead. The round, bowl-shaped, basket coffee filters are the perfect size for holding hot dogs, and there's a few advantages here. They don't take up the space (whether they're lined up on the table or in the trash) that paper plates do, but they'll still keep hands clean and toppings where they're supposed to be — i.e., not down the front of shirts. Since they're made of a paper that's meant to hold up to water without tearing, they're also going to be a little more durable than a napkin — and that's perfect if you're moving about or just standing and chatting.

While hot dog buns are standard fare, this idea also works with some hot dog bun alternatives. Opting for crescent rolls, tortillas, naan, flatbread, or a lettuce wrap? Hold them in your coffee filter.