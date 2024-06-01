Turn Your Backyard Grill Into A Smoker With One Charcoal Trick

The real world can be a harsh place, and adulting can mean leaving childish things behind ... at least for up to (and sometimes beyond) eight hours a day. The good news is that you definitely don't have to leave a childhood love of magic behind, because we have one barbecue trick that's better than any bit of magic your 7-year-old self struggled to understand and replicate. What is it? Turning your charcoal grill into a barbecue smoker.

While turning your gas grill into a smoker is almost shockingly easy, doing the same with a charcoal grill is admittedly a little more complicated. Still, once you try it and master the art of it, it'll open up a whole new grilling experience for you — without the need to invest in a separate smoker. Seriously, who has room for that?

There's no fancy equipment needed, either, just the same charcoal you'd already have on hand, a disposable aluminum pan, and some of the same wood you'd use in a smoker. If it sounds too good to be true, don't worry, it isn't: With just a little patience and some ingenuity, you can turn that backyard grill into a legit smoker. Sunny summer afternoons might never be the same, now that you'll be able to kick back and smoke some delicious meats!