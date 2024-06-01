These Are The Best Potatoes To Use For Grilling

The return of the nice weather means many things, but, most importantly, it means the grill gets uncovered and put back into regular use. While it's definitely a favorite for cooking most kinds of meats, it's absolutely brilliant for sides, too — particularly potatoes. From tender baked potatoes to grilled scalloped potatoes and everything in between, turning to the grill is a great option for cooking spuds. That said, there's a ton of different varieties of potatoes you might pick up on any given trip to the grocery store, so here's the question: Are some potatoes better for grilling than others?

It turns out not all potatoes were created equal ... at least, when it comes to grilling. Different potato varieties have different properties, including size, starchiness, and waxiness. What does that mean? Those properties impact the texture of the potatoes, as well as how well they're going to hold together — or break apart — during different cooking means. Since there are a few different ways to grill potatoes, let's take a look at what's going to be the best for each of these favorite methods.