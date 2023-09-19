How To Make Tender Baked Potatoes On The Grill

Grilled potatoes are a perfect side dish at any barbecue. But ensuring they are tender all the way through is super important. So how do you do it? There are a few different steps that you will want to take, but the most important is to cook the potatoes for a short while before tossing them on the grill. By cooking the potatoes ahead of time, you can ensure that they get done all the way through, avoiding burning the outside while waiting for the center to finish up.

There are a couple of different ways to pre-cook your potatoes. Microwaving them is the quickest way, and it only takes a couple of minutes. Just be sure to prick the potatoes a few times on each side so that they don't explode. If you don't mind turning on the stove, you can boil them for five minutes. If you decide to boil them, don't forget to add some salt to the water.