No, You Shouldn't Just Use Any Old Fork For Fondue

Making fondue doesn't always have to include a special pot and utensils. Sometimes it involves cooking extra-gooey cheese over a campfire in a heavy-bottomed pot or melting cheese under your oven's broiler. But if you have the right gear, it can be fun to follow traditional fondue etiquette to a tee. Part of that etiquette involves using the correct forks.

For more reasons than one, you can't eat fondue with just any old fork. The flat handles of standard table forks are liable to slip from your grasp into a cauldron of hot chocolate or cheese. Plus, their flat prongs aren't equipped to hang onto bread and other dippers.

Fondue forks' slightly curved two- or three-pronged spears resemble seafood or cocktail forks, but a fondue fork is characterized by its handle, which is wider than its slim stainless steel rod. This wider handle catches the fork on the edge of the fondue pot, so it doesn't slip from your fingers into a hot, melty abyss. The handles, which are often made of wood or resin, also provide a barrier between your hand and the hot steel — because nothing puts a damper on a fondue party like a second-degree burn.