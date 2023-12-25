Your Broiler Is The Answer To Fondue-Like Cheese In A Flash

Nothing compares to the satisfying sight of a beautiful, melty cheese pull. Even better is the first bite after you dip in a crunchy cube of bread or a fresh veggie. Melted, fondue-like cheese offers the kind of bites that make eating luxurious. But you don't need to go to a restaurant, buy a special fondue pot, or wait for a block of cheese to melt on your stovetop to attain your own luxurious, cheesy bite. Simply turn to your favorite everyday appliance — the oven — and get acquainted with the broiler.

In just a few minutes, you can turn a cold wedge or wheel of cheese into an indulgent homemade fondue. Place your oven rack on the highest shelf and make sure the broiler is preheated. Line your sheet pan or tray with foil, add your cheese on top, and you're ready for broiling. Be sure to also exercise caution when using your broiler, as a bubbly, browned cheese can turn into a smoky mess rather quickly. A couple quick minutes will have your cheese melty in a jiff. You can also keep your oven door slightly open, as some electric ovens turn off automatically when they get too hot. This also allows you to keep a close eye on your cheese and determine when it's ready to be removed from the oven.