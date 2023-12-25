Your Broiler Is The Answer To Fondue-Like Cheese In A Flash
Nothing compares to the satisfying sight of a beautiful, melty cheese pull. Even better is the first bite after you dip in a crunchy cube of bread or a fresh veggie. Melted, fondue-like cheese offers the kind of bites that make eating luxurious. But you don't need to go to a restaurant, buy a special fondue pot, or wait for a block of cheese to melt on your stovetop to attain your own luxurious, cheesy bite. Simply turn to your favorite everyday appliance — the oven — and get acquainted with the broiler.
In just a few minutes, you can turn a cold wedge or wheel of cheese into an indulgent homemade fondue. Place your oven rack on the highest shelf and make sure the broiler is preheated. Line your sheet pan or tray with foil, add your cheese on top, and you're ready for broiling. Be sure to also exercise caution when using your broiler, as a bubbly, browned cheese can turn into a smoky mess rather quickly. A couple quick minutes will have your cheese melty in a jiff. You can also keep your oven door slightly open, as some electric ovens turn off automatically when they get too hot. This also allows you to keep a close eye on your cheese and determine when it's ready to be removed from the oven.
The best melty cheeses for broiling
Not every cheese is built to withstand the ultra-hot, quick-working broiler. And many cheeses wouldn't turn out so tasty after going through the broiler either. Saltier cheeses with little moisture such as parmigiano reggiano should be avoided. They won't melt properly in your broiler and could burn very easily. Save those for shaving and grating on top of another savory dish.
Your best melty bet for broiler fondue cheese is to use a creamy cheese with a thick but soft rind. Bloomy cheeses such as Brie and Camembert are perfect, accessible choices to grab. The rind should hold up just enough in the broiler so you don't end up with a gooey mess, while still delivering a melty texture. And don't underestimate options such as Swiss, Gruyere, or Gouda either. These three cheeses are great alternatives to the specialty Raclette cheese, the king of melted cheesy goodness hailing from Switzerland.
Serving your broiled fondue-like cheese
With traditional restaurant fondue, you think of dipping toothpicks or skewers with cubes of bread, veggies, or meat into a steamy pot of cheese. But when melting cheese in the broiler, feel free to get creative with how you serve, and even prepare it, for the broiler. Instead of dipping fruit into your fondue cheese, why not top it with berries for a simple but fancy dessert twist instead? You could also stuff or top your savory cheese with aromatics such as rosemary, thyme, or even garlic. Then, serving is as simple as carefully transferring your cheese from the pan to a serving plate or cheese board. And if you want to elevate your presentation, a mini cast iron skillet makes for an eye-catching charcuterie board centerpiece.
There's nothing like sharing a creamy wheel of melted cheese to elevate your next date night or dinner party. And now that you've mastered the broiler hack for bubbly, melty cheese, there's nothing left to do but serve and enjoy at your next special dinner.