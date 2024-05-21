Elevate Your Campfire Fondue With This Extra-Gooey Cheese

The most indulgent aspect of the fondue experience isn't just the cheese; it's also its laid-back convenience — simply fire up your heat source and get to dipping. However, keeping a few campfire fondue tips in mind will maximize your ease so you can focus on stargazing and face-stuffing.

Before you set out to camp, you'll want to pack the right fondue pot. Electric or candle-powered fondue pots are handy for home enjoyment, but when your heat source is a campfire, opt for heavy-bottom stainless steel pots or an enameled cast iron pot.

If you want to make fondue like the Swiss, purchase enough brie so each camper can enjoy 200 grams. Although brie rind is edible, it doesn't melt as the interior does, so you might consider removing it before you start the fondue. But don't throw the rind away — save it for a rainy day and bake your brie rind in the oven. If you don't want to go to the trouble of removing the rind, score it or cut into it with a knife to create pathways that expose the dippable cheese.

Temperature is everything — don't place the pot over a large flame; kindle a small fire that can maintain a low, slow simmer. Infuse the melted cheese with a dash of white wine to boost flavor, maintain a smooth texture, and prevent curdling.