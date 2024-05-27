Ash-Roasted Eggs Are The Historic Breakfast You Need On Your Next Camping Trip
Upon waking to the sounds and sights of nature, is there anything better than enjoying a hot breakfast? Whether you're a new or seasoned camper, finding new ways to cook your favorite foods with the help of a crackling fire is always welcome. While you might be accustomed to pre-making overnight oats or stirring scrambled eggs over an open flame, ash-roasted eggs are also worth trying in the great outdoors. This simple yet efficient way of cooking eggs has withstood the test of time.
Part of what makes camping fun is utilizing nature's resources. Ash-roasted eggs are an ancient food that has been enjoyed since early Roman times. However, the first tangible evidence of this cooking method was noted in the celebration of the Jewish holiday, Passover, during the 1500s. From then until now, there have been countless instances of people worldwide partaking in this simple cooking method. From men finding solace amid warlike conditions in the early 19th century to young children collecting family eggs and procuring an outdoor snack, ash-roasted eggs have been a common food enjoyed throughout history.
Luckily, all you need to make your own ash-roasted eggs are the remains of a dying fire or ash strategically scraped from a fresh one. As long as you carefully maintain the temperature of your leftover ash, this outdoor-friendly cooking method proves to be a simple, delicious way to enjoy eggs while camping.
You can't make ash-roasted eggs without a cracking wood fire
If you've been packing your camping cooler with perfect hard-boiled eggs, eggs roasted in ash are a tasty alternative. Better yet, they're made directly on-site. Essentially, ash-roasted eggs are whole raw eggs cooked in the remnants of a dying fire. Besides creating the perfect cooking environment, all you need to make this historic dish are whole raw eggs, a small knife, and a hot glove or fire-safe tongs.
Before placing raw eggs in hot ash, poke a small hole at the top of each egg. This ensures your breakfast won't explode from the undercurrent of heat. If you're an early riser, start a fire right away and allow thin twigs or logs to burn down. Allow your fire to die, or alternatively, use a small fire-safe shovel to draw out hidden embers and ash to a more exposed area away from direct flames.
If the remains of your fire contain mostly glowing embers, spread out the remnants with fire-safe tools until the embers have transformed into hot, fluffy ash. Heap the steaming remains and form wells for cooking. Err on the side of caution until you feel confident your fire's remains are no longer scorching hot before adding eggs to the mix. Make sure ash is piled high around the eggs' outer surface area for an evenly roasted breakfast. You'll have perfectly cooked ash-roasted eggs in just 10 to 15 minutes of cooking.
How to ensure success with ash-roasted eggs
To ensure ash-roasted eggs cook evenly, carefully turn them throughout the cooking process. Raw egg may leach from the tops of your eggs after placing them in ash. If your egg exceeds the height of your ash pile, gently turn them on their sides for a more uniform texture. Continue to push ash up the walls of your eggs after every rotation. This will take some precision, as you don't want to accidentally push ash into the exposed opening of your eggs. Test the results and peel back a portion of the shell when you're ready to eat. If your eggs still need more cooking time, place them back in the hot ash until the whites are visibly solid.
Fully cooked ash-roasted eggs resemble hard-boiled eggs. Yet, the former's unique cooking experience and creamy, smoky campfire taste far outweigh eggs boiled over the stove. Just make sure to maintain a watchful eye throughout the cooking process. You may need to check the doneness of your eggs once or twice before removing them. If you're after soft-boiled eggs, pull them from your ash bed at the 7 to 8-minute mark. Serve these peeled delicacies with a pinch of salt and a fresh bowl of fruit salad. Among the camp food hacks you should master, roasting eggs in the remains of your wood fire makes for a fun, enjoyable breakfast experience.