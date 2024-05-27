Ash-Roasted Eggs Are The Historic Breakfast You Need On Your Next Camping Trip

Upon waking to the sounds and sights of nature, is there anything better than enjoying a hot breakfast? Whether you're a new or seasoned camper, finding new ways to cook your favorite foods with the help of a crackling fire is always welcome. While you might be accustomed to pre-making overnight oats or stirring scrambled eggs over an open flame, ash-roasted eggs are also worth trying in the great outdoors. This simple yet efficient way of cooking eggs has withstood the test of time.

Part of what makes camping fun is utilizing nature's resources. Ash-roasted eggs are an ancient food that has been enjoyed since early Roman times. However, the first tangible evidence of this cooking method was noted in the celebration of the Jewish holiday, Passover, during the 1500s. From then until now, there have been countless instances of people worldwide partaking in this simple cooking method. From men finding solace amid warlike conditions in the early 19th century to young children collecting family eggs and procuring an outdoor snack, ash-roasted eggs have been a common food enjoyed throughout history.

Luckily, all you need to make your own ash-roasted eggs are the remains of a dying fire or ash strategically scraped from a fresh one. As long as you carefully maintain the temperature of your leftover ash, this outdoor-friendly cooking method proves to be a simple, delicious way to enjoy eggs while camping.