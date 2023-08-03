Keep Your Grill Lid Covered And Your Meat Will Thank You

Summer temperatures are not conducive to cooking in the kitchen — which is why so many people opt to get outside and use their grills instead. From simple burgers and hot dogs to grilled whole fish and even pizza, there's not much that your trusty back porch cooker can't tackle. Grilling is fairly simple — it's just a controlled fire under a grate, after all. However, there are a couple of important rules you should follow to get the best results. One of the most important principles of grilling is to keep the lid closed whenever you're not moving the food around on the grates.

Just like keeping the oven door closed during baking, every time you open the grill to take a peek at those sizzling sausages you lose a significant amount of heat if you're using a gas grill. It then takes time for the grill to catch up after each opening, which means your food will take longer to cook. It's also a drain on your gas tank because you'll have to keep the grill lit longer to get everything cooked.

If you want to be a true grill master, let the heat do its job and only check on the cooking progress periodically to flip and turn — and don't leave the lid off the entire time.