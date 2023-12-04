Hack Your Way To Extra Crispy Smashed Potatoes With A Lemon Press

Regular roasted potatoes can be tasty, but let's be honest, sometimes they have little to offer in terms of texture. If you use a waxy spud variety, for example, or don't coat them in enough fat, they could easily end up being soft all the way through rather than crispy on the outside. That's precisely where the smashing technique comes into play. Just by smashing down the potatoes, more of the flesh and skin comes into direct contact with the heat of the pan, which in turn leads to crispiness.

Usually smashing is done with the bottom of a frying pan or glass, however, using a lemon press instead is more effective. To pull off this nifty culinary hack, you'll need to cut your potato to size or use one that will fit in the handheld tool, such as a red or baby Yukon. Then, like you would with a halved lemon, simply press down on the potato, crushing it. What results after being roasted is an even crispier smashed potato.