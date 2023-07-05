Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Chocolate Glazed Donuts For 2 Days Only

One of Krispy Kreme's most recognizable desserts are its glazed donuts, which it's been baking since opening in 1937. Since then, the donut chain has expanded its donut offerings to fun flavors, such as cake batter donuts, as well as limited-time seasonal flavors, such as banana pudding and key lime pie.

In celebration of World Chocolate Day, July 7, Krispy Kreme's chocolate-glazed donuts are returning for just two days, according to a July 5 press release. On July 7 and 8, chocolate fanatics can head to their local Krispy Kreme to get their hands on these rare donuts. The donuts are available to order in-store and on the Krispy Kreme app.

The chain has clarified that its chocolate glazed donuts haven't completely vanished; the limited-time offering is just "rare." In fact, the donuts sometimes return for 24 hours on certain Fridays as part of Krispy Kreme's aptly-named "Chocolate Glaze Fridays."