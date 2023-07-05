Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Chocolate Glazed Donuts For 2 Days Only
One of Krispy Kreme's most recognizable desserts are its glazed donuts, which it's been baking since opening in 1937. Since then, the donut chain has expanded its donut offerings to fun flavors, such as cake batter donuts, as well as limited-time seasonal flavors, such as banana pudding and key lime pie.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, July 7, Krispy Kreme's chocolate-glazed donuts are returning for just two days, according to a July 5 press release. On July 7 and 8, chocolate fanatics can head to their local Krispy Kreme to get their hands on these rare donuts. The donuts are available to order in-store and on the Krispy Kreme app.
The chain has clarified that its chocolate glazed donuts haven't completely vanished; the limited-time offering is just "rare." In fact, the donuts sometimes return for 24 hours on certain Fridays as part of Krispy Kreme's aptly-named "Chocolate Glaze Fridays."
What goes into making chocolate glaze?
If you frequent Krispy Kreme, you may be scratching your head about the return of chocolate-glazed donuts. You may be thinking, "doesn't Krispy Kreme already sell chocolate donuts?" But there's a difference between glazed donuts and iced donuts. Both glaze and icing are mixtures of sugar and a liquid, such as water or milk. The biggest difference is the viscosity; glaze is typically translucent and thinner than icing.
While Krispy Kreme offers chocolate donuts, they're typically donuts topped with chocolate icing, such as the chocolate iced glazed donuts, chocolate iced glazed donuts with sprinkles, and chocolate filled donuts.
Although chocolate-glazed donuts are returning to Krispy Kreme's glazed lineup for a limited time, the flavor has long been a fan favorite. As one person tweeted, "the closest thing we have to proof of a benevolent force guiding the universe is a Krispy Kreme chocolate-glazed donut."