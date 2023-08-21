Krispy Kreme's Beloved Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts Are Returning For A Limited Run

If you have a passion for all things strawberry, mark your calendar for the beginning of September. In an August 21 press release, Krispy Kreme revealed its plans to offer its coveted strawberry glazed donut during Labor Day weekend, from September 1 through September 4. This event is being dubbed a "summer sendoff" to honor fans and deliver the "perfect last taste of summer."

The donut, which has only made three prior appearances, is set to make a delightful return. According to Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer of Krispy Kreme, the timing is spot-on, as "fans are always asking us to bring back Strawberry Glazed, and it seems Labor Day Weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is the perfect opportunity to treat everyone."

Distinguished from the strawberry-frosted variety, this donut boasts a thin layer of the iconic Krispy Kreme glaze that completely envelops the donut, infused with a subtle strawberry essence. If you aren't a fan of heavy frosting and excess sprinkles, this could be just the donut for you.