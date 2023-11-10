The Storage Tip To Remember If You Can't Cook A Live Lobster Right Away

Lobster, beloved for its delicate flavor and succulent meat, has long been celebrated as a prized delicacy in the realm of seafood. However, you may be wondering what to do when you procure a live lobster but are unable to prepare it immediately. The challenge of how to store it while maintaining its freshness and ensuring the crustacean's well-being poses a unique conundrum for seafood lovers intent on preparing lobster at home.

Although the universal advice is to cook live lobsters the same day they are purchased or delivered, aficionados generally agree that they can last somewhere between 24 and 48 hours in the refrigerator before they must be cooked and consumed. Lobster Anywhere, a delivery platform, recommends storing the creatures for up to 24 hours in a brown paper bag with either some damp newspaper or fresh seaweed inside in the coldest part of the fridge (best kept at around 40 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ultimately, the key is to keep the lobsters as cold as possible without freezing them. Peek in on the crustaceans sporadically to ensure they are still moving, but put on a pot of water to boil as soon as possible if you notice movement has decreased or stopped.