Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Tender Cabbage In A Flash

When it comes to cooking, ease is everything. Luckily, air-fried recipes tend to be hassle-free and effortlessly delicious — and cabbage is no exception. But even unruffled recipes need a guideline, and by keeping a few tips and tricks in mind, you'll have a succulent batch of cabbage faster than you can say dinnertime.

For starters, you should always clean your cabbage before you begin the air-frying process. Cabbage grows in the ground, so it's not uncommon for dirt and earth to cling to their flesh. Plus, washing produce before consuming it reduces the risk of contracting foodborne illnesses.

Because it's tough and bitter, you'll want to remove the first jacket of leaves from the head to reveal its more desirable layers. Cabbage's substantial density makes it difficult to air-fry whole, so you'll want to chop it into smaller pieces for consistent tenderization. Once you've chopped it to the size of your liking, drizzling the cabbage with cooking oil helps char its edges for a pleasant crispness that gives way to a tender, succulent bite.

Cooking time and temperature vary based on the model of your air-fryer and the amount of cabbage you're roasting. But a general rule of thumb is 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes. But when in doubt, give it an eye test by opening your air-fryer basket to ensure by sight that it's not over or undercooked.