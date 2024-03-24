Here's A Sign To Start Roasting Asparagus In Your Toaster Oven

You've probably used your toaster oven to, well, make toast — and already know it's a go-to appliance for reheating food. Heck, you've probably used it to bake the occasional small batch of cookies. Well, add a new superpower to the humble but handy toaster oven: roasting. It turns out these things are indispensable for roasting about two servings of asparagus — perfect for a date night dinner. This frees up your free-standing oven to do other things or nothing at all. And while the asparagus roasting time will be the same, using the smaller appliance doesn't need nearly the same amount of time to preheat and requires less cleanup.

You might think that any uses beyond toasting and reheating would be the province of what's known as a countertop oven — larger appliances that can not only roast and bake, but broil and air fry as well — but that's not true. Toaster ovens are perfectly able to handle the job of roasting asparagus; the only limitation will be the number of servings you can make at a time. (And if your interest is piqued, here are the 12 absolute best toaster ovens to splurge on.