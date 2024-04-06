TikTok's No-Peel Egg Salad Hack Is A Complete Game-Changer

Egg salad may be a simple dish, but the devil is in the details. For example, mixing egg salad by hand is best to thoroughly incorporate all the ingredients for the most appealing texture. And when it comes to peeling your hard-boiled eggs, a task that no one really enjoys, a TikTok video offers a much easier and more convenient alternative when whipping up a batch of egg salad.

Instead of boiling and peeling eggs individually, the innovative inventor of the hack makes what can be best described as an egg loaf. This is as simple as cracking a few eggs into a greased bread pan and baking it in a water bath in the oven. Once the eggs are fully baked, they can be removed from the pan, diced, and added to the other egg salad ingredients, such as mayonnaise, mustard, and green onions. While this hack helps you avoid the often-frustrating process of peeling hard-boiled eggs, one person points out that it takes a lot longer. As stated by the unimpressed commenter, "35 minutes instead of 7 minutes to boil and peel."