Mixing The Best Egg Salad Requires Getting Your Hands Dirty

Few things hit the spot as much as a highly-realized egg salad sandwich. Creamy, eggy, and bright, with a little crunch — this repast is the soul of home cooking. We're not here to sell you on a specific list of ingredients (although it never hurts to master a classic egg salad recipe), but rather to suggest a certain methodology, with the caveat that it involves getting your hands dirty. Not literally, of course: Putting dirt in egg salad would be bad. Instead, consider crushing your hard-boiled eggs in your fingers along with the other ingredients to the desired consistency. It'll be as fun as making mud pies when you were a kid, except actually appetizing.

The tactile among you will not need much more convincing. There are few dishes, after all, that are so hands-on; most are made at arm's length using a utensil. For the cautious but curious, however, consider this: By using your hands, you can get the whites to the size you like while at the same time mashing the yolks into the mayonnaise to bring the creaminess factor to a whole new level. This simply won't happen by using either a knife or a whisk.