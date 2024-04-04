Does Sourdough Bread Contain Gluten (And Why It's Good For Sensitive Stomachs)

Sourdough bread made from wheat contains gluten. Full stop. Certain fermentation methods, however, can make that gluten much more digestible. Sourdough starters work by leveraging natural, wild yeasts to make bread rise, but yeast isn't the only living thing inside. These starters also contains various kinds of bacteria, particularly types of lactobacillus.

You might know lactobacillus as a common probiotic or from certain kinds of pickles; it's a strain of bacteria that ferments all sorts of tasty foods, including sourdough bread. A 2004 study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology showed that sourdough starters containing certain lactobacilli bacteria have a markedly different effect on (admittedly, a small test group of) people with celiac disease than bread made with conventional yeast. Researchers made a loaf of bread using a mixture of non-glutenous flour, 30% wheat flour, and a sourdough starter containing certain lactobacillus bacteria; they found that, with a 24-hour fermentation period, the patients' digestive systems barely reacted. Because of the way the lactobacilli broke down the gluten, the sourdough was much easier on their stomachs.

That said, people have wheat sensitivities for many reasons, and sourdough may not make wheat bread accessible to everyone. For those with gluten sensitivities, however, the combination of a long fermentation time and the presence of certain lactobacilli may make wheat bread more digestible.