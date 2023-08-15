Why Sourdough Tastes Different Based On Its Environment

If you've ever had sourdough bread, you know how wildly different it can taste depending on where you buy it. Some sourdoughs are quite mild, while others have a particularly strong and pungent taste.

But what causes this significant difference in flavor in the first place? As it happens, the reason why sourdough's taste can change has to do with each sourdough's terroir. A terroir is just a fancy way of referring to the environment in which the sourdough is produced and refers to things like temperature, air, and more.

Until recently, no one quite knew how the environment affected sourdough's flavor, but thanks to a recent crowdsourced study called Quest for Sourdough, that's all changed. This study collected information from sourdough bakers worldwide to find exactly what makes each loaf taste the way it does. Here's precisely how a sourdough's environment affects its flavor, plus where to go for specific flavor profiles.