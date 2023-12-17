What's The Difference Between Sautéing Vs Simmering?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Learning the ins and outs of the kitchen is a lifelong process. There is a lengthy list of basic cooking methods you need to know to comfortably call yourself a competent chef. Though these myriad methods all involve heat, each calls for a different set of tools and, perhaps more importantly, takes a wide range of time.

In fact, time is the key difference between two techniques that, at first glance, may seem quite similar – sautéing and simmering. The former involves giving foods a quick flash in a frying pan over the stove burner. The pairing of speed and high heat when sautéing necessitates consistent stirring. On the other hand, simmering is a considerably slower process, wherein your food is finished by spending a lengthy stint sitting on the stovetop. Knowing when and with what ingredients you should be sautéing or simmering is an invaluable cooking skill to have tucked away in your tool belt.