Your Immersion Blender Is The Secret To Homemade Mayo In Seconds

A well-made homemade mayonnaise is so tasty that once you've tried it you might question how commercial mayonnaises can claim to be the same thing. Rich and creamy, with balanced salt and acidity, it's the classic condiment with uses from basting meat for grilling to baking cakes (with better results than you might expect!).

If you've ever tried making homemade mayonnaise, you'll know the process can be as tricky as the results are rewarding. One kitchen tool, however, can change your mayo-making game forever: the immersion blender. Also known as stick blenders or hand blenders, using a tall container, you simply submerge their blades into whatever you want to blend. They're a versatile kitchen tool for many preparations but are especially good at making thick, creamy mayonnaise with far less effort than any other method.

However you make mayonnaise, the process involves adding oil to egg, acid, and mustard in small, steady amounts, otherwise it won't bind and you're left with a watery egg and oil mix. The magic of using an immersion blender is that you can blend all the oil with the other ingredients in one go. It's essential to add everything except the oil first, then add the oil on top. Also, only turn on the blender once the blade end is touching the container's base. Otherwise, you risk exposing too much oil to the non-oil ingredients at once, preventing emulsification.