How To Thin Out Homemade Mayo When It Gets A Bit Too Thick

Making your own mayonnaise at home is relatively easy, but the recipe can go awry if the combination of ingredients is out of whack. Adding too much oil is a common problem when making this delicious condiment on your own — one that can result in mayo being far too thick for your liking. The key to good mayo consistency is to use the proper ratio of water to oil, and when portions are off, you'll find that the finished product is too thin or too thick.

Like most kitchen mishaps, a little tweaking can save your recipe and prevent you from starting over from scratch. Thickness can be reduced by adding a thinner liquid to the mixture, such as water. Ideally, mayo will have a voluminous texture with a bit of airiness, which you can test by whisking. If the whisk creates small ribbon-like peaks in the mixture as you go, the desired consistency has been achieved. If the mix is too dense or gloopy, adding water is an easy yet effective way to reduce the thickness of the mayo.