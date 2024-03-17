Does Canned Tuna Ever Actually Go Bad?

Canned tuna is a hearty and enduring food that boasts an extensive shelf life, and as long as you properly store it, you'll get the most out of those five years. However, recognizing signs of spoilage and expiry is hugely important for food safety.

If you notice extreme changes in the tuna can's shape — ditch it. A bulging tuna can is a common sign of spoilage, indicating gas production from microbial activity and chemical reactions inside the can. Similarly, deeply dented cans, especially those close to the seal, can invite bacteria into the tuna. Rust is another sign that it's time to replace your can of tuna, as the chemical process of rust development can cause tiny holes to open on the surface of your can.

Because of the can's low-oxygen conditions, mold is not likely to grow on an unopened can of tuna. But just because you can't see mold, doesn't mean it isn't there. To err on the side of caution, stick to the USDA guidelines and consume the tuna within five years. Of course, if you notice mold or foul smells on your leftover tuna, ditch it immediately.

Whether you're using it for a traditional tuna salad recipe or an upcoming hiking trip, get the most out of your tuna can by maintaining high standards for food safety. Safe eating is happy eating!