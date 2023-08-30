The Best And Safest Way To Store Opened Canned Tuna

Italian food writer Marcella Hazan once said that canned tuna is tastier than fresh, and she was right. This pantry staple has a rich flavor that can add depth to salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and casseroles. You can also mix it with rice or quinoa and use it as a stuffing for tomatoes, peppers, and other veggies. A major advantage of canned tuna over fresh fish is its long shelf life. This food product may last up to three years and doesn't require refrigeration — as long as the can remains sealed. Opened canned tuna, on the other hand, requires specific storage conditions — namely, being transferred to an airtight container and refrigerated — to stay fresh and safe to eat.

Need one more reason to cook with canned tuna? This fatty fish boasts more than 22 grams of protein and 93% of the recommended daily selenium intake per 3-ounce serving. Plus, it's an excellent source of omega-3s, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, and choline. The fatty acids in tuna and other oily fish may protect against heart disease, stroke, and cancer,.