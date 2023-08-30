The Best And Safest Way To Store Opened Canned Tuna
Italian food writer Marcella Hazan once said that canned tuna is tastier than fresh, and she was right. This pantry staple has a rich flavor that can add depth to salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and casseroles. You can also mix it with rice or quinoa and use it as a stuffing for tomatoes, peppers, and other veggies. A major advantage of canned tuna over fresh fish is its long shelf life. This food product may last up to three years and doesn't require refrigeration — as long as the can remains sealed. Opened canned tuna, on the other hand, requires specific storage conditions — namely, being transferred to an airtight container and refrigerated — to stay fresh and safe to eat.
Need one more reason to cook with canned tuna? This fatty fish boasts more than 22 grams of protein and 93% of the recommended daily selenium intake per 3-ounce serving. Plus, it's an excellent source of omega-3s, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, and choline. The fatty acids in tuna and other oily fish may protect against heart disease, stroke, and cancer,.
How to properly store opened canned tuna
Opened canned tuna will remain fresh for one or two days when refrigerated. Just make sure you transfer the fish to an airtight container beforehand to prevent cross-contamination and flavor loss. This extra step will also preserve its color and texture and keep it from absorbing other odors.
Alternatively, transfer the tuna to a glass jar or plastic bag. Cover the jar with a lid and then place it in the refrigerator. Add a small amount of olive oil to keep it moist and boost its flavor. These safety measures will also prevent bacterial growth, reducing the risk of food poisoning.
You can also freeze the tuna, but it may lose its flavor and turn mushy. However, you'll still be able to use it in casseroles, fish pies, patties, and other cooked meals. First, transfer it to a freezer-safe container and cover it with a lid. Label the container and store it in the freezer for up to three months. When you're ready to use it, thaw it in the refrigerator or microwave oven.
Get creative with the leftovers
Refrigerating or freezing canned tuna may alter its flavor, so it's best to eat it immediately after you open the can. If you're already full, use the leftovers to put together a quick meal for later. One option is to mix them with eggs and spices, form them into patties, and then fry or bake them. Better yet, make Mediterranean mini tuna cakes with pesto and serve them as a snack or appetizer.
Canned tuna will also taste great with rice, noodles, or egg dishes. For example, you can make deviled eggs and mix the yolks with tuna, mustard, and mayonnaise. Another option is to add tuna to omelets or frittatas for a protein boost. You can also use canned tuna to elevate a classic crostini and wow your guests. If you're craving sushi, roll the fish and other ingredients, such as avocado and cucumbers, in seaweed sheets. Top them with sesame seeds for extra crunch, and serve them with wasabi to spice up the flavor.