Your Leftover Canned Tuna Oil Makes A Uniquely Flavorful Fried Egg

As you probably know, canned tuna comes packed in either oil or water, which most of us drain off and throw away. However, if you've got oil-packed tuna on your hands, rather than chucking that liquid in the bin, you might be surprised to hear that there's another way to use it: frying an egg.

Although the oil had tuna packed in it, that liquid is still oil, meaning you can use it as you typically would this type of fat. Because tuna has been marinating in it for a while, the oil will absorb some of the flavor of the fish. The resulting product is packed with a meaty, umami taste, which can enhance a simple fried egg by giving it a new depth of flavor. Once you've made your egg, you can pop it on some toast and, if you want, even add the tuna meat from the can. Or, drizzle it with Sriracha for a spicy kick. Another way to enjoy it is with chopped scallions and perhaps a drizzle of soy sauce on top. Another option is to scramble your eggs rather than frying them, which will help further incorporate that tuna taste.

If you want to try this trick, it pays to know more about what type of oil you're working with and how else you can use it. That way, you'll have plenty of reasons to use this liquid the next time you pop open a can of tuna.