12 Mistakes We All Make When Prepping Vegetables

When it comes to cooking meals, vegetables are often the unsung heroes, overshadowed by fancy proteins and main carbs. Yet, when prepared properly, vegetables have the power to elevate a dish with their vibrant colors, nutrients, and flavors — totally stealing the show. While prepping vegetables seems straightforward compared to other meal components, how we prepare our veggies can make all the difference between a mundane meal and a culinary masterpiece.

Whether you're a seasoned cook or a novice one, we are all prone to making mistakes when prepping vegetables, not realizing that a simple act can make all the difference. For instance, we depend on vegetables for vitamin intake — with the USDA recommending at least two and a half cup of consumption daily — but improper preparation can actually strip away many nutrients.

From storing and peeling to cooking and seasoning, keep these common mistakes in mind the next time you prep your vegetables. By changing the way you do these things, you give these humble ingredients the attention they deserve and take a step closer to preparing your meal like a pro.