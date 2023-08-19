13 Foods You Need To Stop Boiling In Water

Boiling is one of the first cooking techniques that most people learn. The act of placing food in hot water to prepare a meal has been around for millennia. Archeologists have found potential evidence of pits used to cook food in boiling water that may be up to 30,000 years old. It's clear to us why it's remained one of the go-to forms of cooking. Boiling food in water is not only one of the easiest ways of cooking it, but it's also one that takes barely any resources: All you need is a pan, your food, some water, and a heat source.

‌Boiling food also has some digestive benefits. It helps to break down the items' cell structures, making foods easier to digest. As a method that requires no additional fat, boiling can also be a lighter and healthier method of preparation than sautéeing or stir-frying.

But while boiling may work very well for your eggs and dried beans, it's far from the best option for all foods. Boiling certain types of food in water can completely ruin their texture. It can even cause them to be far less nutritious than you might expect. Other foods can be made completely tasteless if you're boiling them in water alone.