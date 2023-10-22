Here's The Closest Thing You'll Get To McDonald's Big Mac Sauce In Stores

Like many fast food chains, McDonald's has a signature sauce. But while other places like In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A serve the sauces with almost all of their menu items, McDonald's only uses a specific sauce for its Big Macs. Technically, you can ask for it on the side for a small fee, but employees may refuse to give it to you, as commenters on one TikTok pointed out. Fortunately, there's a store-bought alternative that'll allow you to have as much Big Mac-like sauce as you want.

According to a video posted by TikTok influencer Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, Great Value brand Secret Sauce is the closest thing you'll get to the fast food chain's Big Mac sauce. Since Great Value is a Walmart store brand, the product isn't available at other supermarkets, however, you can order it from the Walmart website if you don't live near one. Great Value Secret Sauce is available on Amazon as well, but it's more expensive — $9 to $12 from various sellers, compared to around $2 on Walmart.com for the same 12-ounce bottle.