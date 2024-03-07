Easily Upgrade Canned French Onion Soup With One Simple Addition

French onion soup typically has a base of caramelized onions and savory broth that can be deliciously flavorful. You can also customize a canned version with additional ingredients to give the soup more layers of tasty flavor. Culinary legend Julia Child added brandy to her French onion soup. The options are plentiful when it comes to appetizing seasonings, spices, and toppings that you can incorporate into the dish to take its flavor profile up a level. But the one ingredient you can add that will take canned French onion soup from good to great is already in its traditional base recipe: onions. However, there's a certain kind of onion you should add to your bowl to make it unbeatable.

The caramelized onions you typically find in French onion soup are incredibly sweet. But, if you mix sautéed onions into your canned version, your dish will be infused with a deliciously strong onion flavor, and your soup will gain a delightful richness. Just be sure to sauté your onions properly to get the best results when you put them in your canned French onion soup.