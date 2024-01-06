Julia Child Added Brandy To Her French Onion Soup, And You Should Too

French onion soup might be as close to a hug in a bowl as you can get. Warm, savory, and filling with a complexity of flavors, it's a wonder that a French onion soup recipe is so simple to make. Of course there's a Julia Child recipe for this dish – and some might say hers is the definitive version. That's easy to believe, considering the many ways Child changed the way we cook. Published in 1961 in her canonized volume "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child's French onion soup recipe is everything you'd expect: well balanced, relatively straightforward, and a little boozy. If you're not making this recipe with dry white wine and cognac, you're not really making Julia Child's French onion soup.

You can use any brandy of your liking, but Child says cognac is the way to go (cognac being a type of brandy). Surprisingly, you're not deglazing the caramelized onions with the brandy — that's what the wine is for. Instead, the cognac is treated like a garnish and goes in with the cheese and the bread. But Child doesn't go for the cheesy topping overkill that so many other French onion soup recipes have fallen prey to. She directs you to ditch the Gruyère beret and instead finely grate the cheese into the soup to melt over your brandy and bread.