Easily Fix Drab French Onion Soup With A Couple Bay Leaves

Although French onion soup is delicious, you may find yourself craving a little extra flavor. Caramelized onions are generally the star of the dish's flavor profile, but there's no shame in adding a little extra seasoning to help your soup taste extra indulgent. Seasonings can complement the flavors of the soup's other ingredients, adding some subtle flavoring without overpowering the dish.

If you're craving a slightly herby taste to contrast the sweetness of the caramelized onions, you may want to toss a few bay leaves into the mix as you begin cooking your soup. As the soup simmers on the stovetop, the broth will absorb the flavors of the leaves, creating a little more dimension in the dish.

Generally, the leaves are added in whole. They release flavor slowly as they're cooked in the food. Alternatively, if you really want to amplify the flavor of the seasoning, you can grind the bay leaves into powder. Both methods will work to add some extra flavor to the dish, contrasting the sweet onions and complementing the savory beef broth.