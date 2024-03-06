The Traditional Italian Dishes That Inspired Classic Baked Ziti

What Americans think of as Italian food is often not fare you'd typically find in Italy. This probably wouldn't surprise most people; Olive Garden breadsticks may be tasty, but they're not generally thought of as authentic. You won't find spaghetti and meatballs in Italy, nor will you find chicken parmesan (although eggplant parmesan is a Sicilian dish). Heck, even cioppino originated in San Francisco. This doesn't mean these dishes aren't Italian, but it does mean they're Italian-American, created by immigrant communities to the United States in an example of beautiful fusion cuisine.

One of the classic Italian-American dishes is baked ziti. Essentially an Italian-American casserole consisting of pasta, red sauce, cheese, and other add-ins like proteins or vegetables, baked ziti is a simple dish that pretty much anyone can make and is universal enough that it's hard to think of anyone who'd actively dislike it. But just because it was created in America doesn't mean some very traditional Italian dishes didn't inspire baked ziti. In particular, two stand out as inspiration: Pasta al forno and pasta au gratin.