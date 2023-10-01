Olive Garden's Breadsticks Are A Long Shot From The Real Italian Version

Americans love Olive Garden; the Italian family-style eatery is in many major cities and is the largest full-service casual chain restaurant in the country by sales — even if their menu isn't exactly authentic and traditional Italian cuisine. Yes, we're sorry to tell you that Pastachetti isn't a real Italian dish.

But, while it's no big shock that Olive Gardens don't exist in Italy (or anywhere in Europe for that matter), there's one item on the menu whose unauthentic nature may be surprising, and it has to do with the first thing many think of when the restaurant comes to mind: the breadsticks.

For all the deliciousness and popularity behind the chain's signature "never-ending" appetizer, it's not exactly what you'd find at an actual Italian family gathering. Italian cuisine has breadsticks, to be sure, but they look nothing like the kind you're used when dining at Olive Garden. Instead, Italian breadsticks are more akin to literal sticks made of bread.