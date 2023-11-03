What Exactly Is Cioppino And How Did It Get Its Name?

If you've ever walked along Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, chances are you've caught a whiff of cioppino; if you're adventurous, you may have even tried it. Cioppino (pronounced chuh-pee-no) is also known as San Francisco fisherman's stew, and it's simply seafood stew cooked with tomatoes and wine, then served alongside toasted bread. Since this is San Francisco we're talking about, ideally, it's served with sourdough.

Since the primary ingredient is "catch of the day," you get a lot of variety with cioppino, but if it's the real deal, it's probably filled with fresh fish caught from the Pacific Ocean. Usually, this means clams, crab, shrimp, mussels, or scallops. However, if the stew is prepared outside San Francisco, then you're likely to see other, more local ingredients tossed into the broth. Whatever fish you choose, it's the addition of tomatoes and white wine that transforms the seafood medley into cioppino.