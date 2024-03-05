Upgrade Your Next Breakfast With TikTok's Pesto Egg-In-A-Hole

Eggs with toast is the perfect breakfast, as it's tasty, fulfilling, and relatively easy to make. If you want to elevate your breakfast experience a bit, TikTok has just the dish for you. Food-minded followers of the social media site are salivating over pesto egg-in-a-hole, which features a fried egg in the center of a piece of bread with pesto sauce as an accompaniment. Consisting of ingredients like pine nuts, basil, parmesan, and olive oil, pesto sauce can actually take the place of oil or butter when pan-frying an egg.

The classic green pesto variety, which hails from Genoa, Italy, is perhaps the best known. However, there are many different types of pesto, which typically feature the core pesto ingredients along with a little something extra. Depending on the recipe, pesto sauce can include sun-dried tomatoes, cured pork, walnuts, or citrus juice. No matter what variety you end up using, it's hard to deny the appeal of pesto and eggs, especially when housed within a crusty piece of toast.