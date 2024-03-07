Why You Probably Won't Find Beef And Broccoli In China

It's important to note that there are numerous differences between Chinese cuisine cooked in China and American Chinese food. You see this with a lot of Americanized immigrant cuisines — real Italian food vs. Olive Garden comes to mind — and in the case of Chinese cooking, oftentimes it's not just the preparations that vary, but many of the ingredients themselves.

Americans love beef and consume more of it in raw numbers than any other nation, but it isn't nearly as popular in a lot of other countries, China included. Beef was long taboo in large parts of China thanks to the presence of Buddhism (the same was true of Japan), and it still hasn't really taken off in those regions (mainly the south) relative to other proteins. Northern China eats more beef than Southern China, though consumption of the red meat is rising nationwide, according to a study from McKinsey & Company.

Western broccoli is harder to find. The closest analog is probably gai lan, sometimes referred to as "Chinese broccoli," despite the fact it's more comparable to a leafy green vegetable on a broccoli-like stem. American Chinese restaurants actually started using broccoli in the early 20th century because they couldn't get gai lan.