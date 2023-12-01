The Unexpected Boozy Addition You Need For Elevated French Toast

Despite bearing a geographically unambiguous title, the actual locale in which French toast was initially conceived is a matter of historical record, and it may surprise you. As early as the fifth century, Roman chefs were frying up batches of Pan Dulcis, bread thoroughly soaked in a rich egg and milk mixture. Historians also believe that the dish originated as a means of preserving one's bread, as the milky mixture could revitalize even an entirely stale slice. The nationalistic nickname for the dish didn't come about until the 1870s when a recipe for French toast was first published in the "Encyclopedia of American Food and Drink."

But attributing the breakfast bread entirely to France would be fallacious. In fact, there is an unbelievable variety of ways that you can enjoy French toast around the world. As previously established, the dish is Roman by birth, but the recipe was only recorded in the United States hundreds of years later. However, in order to bring your French toast to the next level, you need to get another nation involved – Ireland. Adding a splash of Irish whiskey to the custard you prepared for your bread's soak will fundamentally transform the flavor of your French toast.