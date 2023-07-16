Clean Your Dishwasher With Lemon Juice And Thank Us Later

Depending on where you live, your dishwasher could be accumulating hard water deposits, which can gather around the tiny openings on the sprayer arms inside your dishwasher. If they get too plugged up, not enough water will reach your dishes to wash away all of the food and debris, and you'll notice that your plates and cups still have bits of stuff stuck to them. When they collect on the heating element, they can cause damage and mess up temperature readings.

Hard water is water that has a lot of dissolved minerals in it, like calcium, magnesium, and lime. Bob Vila says that hard water is found throughout the U.S., but it's most common in the Midwest and Southwestern states. If you're not sure if you have hard water, the most obvious sign is if your faucets have stubborn, crusty, white deposits on them. If you see those on your sink (pictured), you definitely have minerals building up in your dishwasher. Other signs that your water is hard are clothes not getting clean in the washing machine, and soap not cleaning or lathering properly on your body, like hand soap and shampoo.

The good news is that if you do have hard water, all you need to get rid of those deposits is an acidic solution to dissolve the scale away.