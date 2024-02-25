The Unexpected Story Of How Nachos Got Their Name

What's particularly unusual about the origin story of nachos is that, as far as we can tell, it's true. There are no competing origin stories and nothing that would lead us to believe it's made up; everyone in the area seems to agree. This may not sound like a big deal, but seemingly every other fanciful food tale is apocryphal; take that old canard about potato chips being one chef's attempt at revenge or competing origin stories for buffalo wings or the Reuben sandwich. Even when there's no competing claim (or direct proof the story is made up), they often sound so fanciful there's no way they could be true, like the supposed origin story for Nashville hot chicken being about a scorned wife's revenge.

But the origin story of nachos acquires an odd little sweet spot: It's unique enough to be interesting without being so fanciful as to be unbelievable. It makes sense that a kitchen would use whatever was on hand to create a new dish on the spot out of desperation because restaurant kitchens operate like that all the time when they run out of food. The people of Piedras certainly believe it's true, adamantly repeating the story and even holding an International Nacho Festival that started in 1995. This may just be one of our only examples of a funny food origin story that's actually accurate.