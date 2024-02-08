The Reason Bacon At A Diner Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

One of the most delicious parts of breakfast, or any meal for that matter, is bacon. This versatile delight holds a special place in the hearts of many as it can serve as a topping or even be a standalone meal as in a BLT. Yet, when paired with breakfast staples like crispy potatoes, eggs, and toast, or placed on a burger, it has the power to take each meal to a whole new level.

Whenever you happen to whip up some bacon at home, you might have noticed that the same meals ordered at your favorite diner always seem to taste a little better. This might have prompted you to revisit your recipes in an attempt to identify the common denominator. If various adjustments have been attempted without success, here's the variable deserving of some attention: the state of the bacon itself.

The reason bacon from a diner consistently tastes better than homemade bacon is because it's pre-cooked. Surprisingly, this is the secret to achieving a comparable breakfast hit at home. And to get there, you just need a few additional steps.