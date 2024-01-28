The Best Way To Get Crispier Breakfast Potatoes Requires No Extra Frills

When you're going for a full breakfast, you can't skip the potatoes. They nestle onto your plate, finding their place alongside eggs, bacon, sausages, and toast—the mainstays of a morning feast. As you delve into your breakfast potatoes, you anticipate savoring the flavors of spices, salt, and pepper. In addition to the flavor, you'll expect a crispy bite before delving into a nice soft interior. This combination of textures may be very simple; however, when it comes to making breakfast potatoes, it's quite difficult to achieve.

The best way to get crispier breakfast potatoes is to use a skillet that comes with a lid. You don't have to boil them first or put them in the oven. Forget all those extra steps. Simply take your diced potatoes and put them into a skillet with the lid on for about 20 minutes. Then, once they're cooked through, remove the lid to crisp the potatoes at the end. For those of you who have been wondering all this time, that's the secret, folks.