Why Plastic Wrap Is One Of Best Ways You Can Store Bacon

If you fear you're too late to add plastic wrap to the bacon you currently have in your refrigerator, you will definitely want to check for signs of it going bad. While you know what fresh, raw bacon looks like, it's good to be able to tell when it's unfit for consumption and better off being tossed into the garbage.

As mentioned earlier, you'll know it's fresh when you see its colors range from pink to red with a white marbling of fat on each strip. If the bacon appears green to gray or orange to brown, throw that bacteria-infested bacon out immediately because oxidation has taken place. If it's slimy in texture, it's time to toss it in the garbage. If you notice a rancid smell, this is an obvious sign of spoiled bacon. Another obvious but important sign to look for is mold. Bacon can take on mold if it's old enough, so make sure you toss it away if you see it.

There you go, folks. Make sure you always check your bacon and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before placing any remaining slices back into the refrigerator. You'll be able to save on food waste, stay safe, and continue to create the best dishes with your leftover bacon.