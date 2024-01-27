Why Plastic Wrap Is One Of Best Ways You Can Store Bacon
Bacon stands out as a versatile culinary gem, effortlessly finding its place in diverse dishes and enhancing their flavors with a remarkable touch. There's no doubt it imparts a savory, crispy and chewy texture we love from bacon. From juicy cheeseburgers brimming with bacon toppings to salads sprinkled with bits of bacon over their leaves, there's simply no wrong way to enjoy it. In fact, Dunkin' recently catered to bacon lovers of all kinds with its winter menu by providing a snack that's only made of bacon strips. Yet, when you find yourself cooking and have leftover slices, preserving them for your next meal becomes a priority.
One of the best ways to store your bacon is by using plastic wrap. You may have tried every method in the book up to this point, possibly even inventing your own way of storing it. But the simple answer is that plastic wrap will keep its coloring and flavor fresh compared to most other types of storage. So, if you have some plastic wrap at home, make sure you save some for the next time you make bacon.
Why plastic wrap is best
After trying foil, plastic containers, and even resealing the original sleeve the bacon came in, you might have gotten discouraged if you haven't yet given plastic wrap a try. This type of storage is one of the best ways to preserve bacon because of its pliability. It can easily take on any shape or size of bacon and cling to it, leaving no room for oxygen to get in if properly sealed. You'll notice, after days of being stored in the refrigerator, there is no discoloration to your remaining slices of bacon.
That pink and red range of colors that makes bacon look so appealing won't begin to dissipate until the seven days the USDA recommends as storage time. You'll also notice there's no crystallization, which can sometimes occur if stored at colder temperatures. So, of all the foods you shouldn't be wrapping in plastic wrap, bacon isn't one of them.
How to tell if your bacon is bad
If you fear you're too late to add plastic wrap to the bacon you currently have in your refrigerator, you will definitely want to check for signs of it going bad. While you know what fresh, raw bacon looks like, it's good to be able to tell when it's unfit for consumption and better off being tossed into the garbage.
As mentioned earlier, you'll know it's fresh when you see its colors range from pink to red with a white marbling of fat on each strip. If the bacon appears green to gray or orange to brown, throw that bacteria-infested bacon out immediately because oxidation has taken place. If it's slimy in texture, it's time to toss it in the garbage. If you notice a rancid smell, this is an obvious sign of spoiled bacon. Another obvious but important sign to look for is mold. Bacon can take on mold if it's old enough, so make sure you toss it away if you see it.
There you go, folks. Make sure you always check your bacon and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before placing any remaining slices back into the refrigerator. You'll be able to save on food waste, stay safe, and continue to create the best dishes with your leftover bacon.